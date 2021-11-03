Obituary: Riddle, Thomas Brooks

Thomas Brooks Riddle, 80, of Vienna passed away October 31, 2021, at Belpre Landing Nursing & Rehabilitation surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on October 29, 1941, in Marietta, Ohio, the son of the late Brooks G. and Sarah Jane Holand Riddle.

Tom graduated from Marietta High School where he was the drum major his senior year and he then attended Ohio University. During high school, he worked for Riddle’s Confectionary in Marietta, which his parents owned and operated. After college, he worked as a DJ for the WOMA radio station for several years. He worked for the Internal Revenue Service before joining the Bureau of Public Debt, from where he retired. Tom was always active in his community. He participated with the Relay for Life for many years, started the Falling Leaves festival in Vienna, had served as President of the Honey Festival, past president of the North Parkersburg Kiwanis and was Lieutenant Governor, had sold Longerberger Baskets, and was currently active with the Vienna Civitan Club. He enjoyed going to his families’ sporting activities and spending time on his front porch and the river lot. He had attended New Hope Baptist Church.

Tom is survived by his life companion, Linda Walker, his children Michelle Pettit (Todd), Chris Riddle (Kerri), Patrick Walker (Kari), Thomas Walker (Tammy) Michele Walker, grandchildren, Drew, Harper, Tyler, Connor, Lauren, Kennedy, great-granddaughter Adalyn Brooks Walker and two nephews and one niece.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Robert Riddle.

Funeral services will be 6:00 pm Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Troy Nesselrode officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 - 6 on Thursday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

