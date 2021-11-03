Obituary: Schiefer, Darrell Lane

Darrell Lane Schiefer, of Belpre, went to be with the Lord on October 30, 2021.

He was born in Braxton County, WV, a son of the late Carl F. Schiefer and Earnestine M. (Davis) Schiefer.

Darrell was Christian by faith, retired with 38 years of service at Constellium, and worked part-time at Home Depot.

He was a loving, helpful person who deeply enjoyed; animals, helping others, news, and gardening.

Darrell is survived by his wife of 16 years Patty Will of Belpre, OH, step-daughter, Heather Scott (Bart) of Parkersburg, two daughters, Keiah Romeo (Joey) and Kacie Lawson (Rob), and several grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Schiefer. Cremation services entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Memorial donations may be made in his name to the Humane Society Parkesburg: PO Box 392 Parkersburg, WV 26102

