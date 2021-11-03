Advertisement

Obituary: Strosnider, Susan

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Susan K. Strosnider, 74, of Vienna, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born April 6, 1947, in Waynesburg, PA, a daughter of the late David Dale and Vivian Miller Kennedy.

Susan was a Registered Nurse for St. Joseph Hospital for 35 years. She enjoyed gourmet cooking, reading, and watching old movies. Susan was also a member of Eastern Star.

She is survived by her son, John Strosnider II (Angela) of Williamstown, WV; her daughter, Erin Bolen (Michael) of Waverly, WV; her sister, Sandra Hathaway of Pennsylvania; and two grandchildren, Lynsay and Reid Strosnider.

In addition to her parents, Susan was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Strosnider.

There will be no services at this time. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Strosnider family.

