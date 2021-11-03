Advertisement

Obituary: Vandergrift, Michael Leo

Michael Vandergrift obit
Michael Vandergrift obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michael Leo Vandergrift, 72, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2021.

He was a graduate of PHS Class of 1967, attended WVUP, a member of Jefferson Baptist Temple, a member of VFW 1212, and a former member of the Masonic Lodge Parkersburg.

Michael was a US Navy Veteran and was a self-employed carpenter.

He loved music and played professionally and enjoyed woodworking especially the time he spent with his dad.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Debbie Vandergrift of Parkersburg, son, Bryan Vandergrift of Parkersburg, daughter, Malinda Vandergrift of Parkersburg, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister, Resi Carpenter (Jim) of Parkersburg, brother, Raymond Pickens of Virginia Beach, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Pickens, and sister-in-law, Shirley Pickens.

Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg.  Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

election results for app
ELECTION | Where to find results
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Chester Lilly Verdict
Chester Lilly III sentenced to life in prison
Janak R. Patel obit
Obituary: Patel, Janak R.
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating report of needle in candy.
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating report of needle in candy

Latest News

Virginia Davis obit
Obituary: Davis, Virginia JoAnn
Birdie Kroll II obit
Obituary: Kroll, Birdie Leona Marshall
Paul Bibbee obit
Obituary: Bibbee, Paul
Richard Allen McNulty obit
Obituary: McNulty, Richard Allen
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Schiefer, Darrell Lane