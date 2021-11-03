Obituary: Vandergrift, Michael Leo

Michael Leo Vandergrift, 72, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord on October 31, 2021.

He was a graduate of PHS Class of 1967, attended WVUP, a member of Jefferson Baptist Temple, a member of VFW 1212, and a former member of the Masonic Lodge Parkersburg.

Michael was a US Navy Veteran and was a self-employed carpenter.

He loved music and played professionally and enjoyed woodworking especially the time he spent with his dad.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years Debbie Vandergrift of Parkersburg, son, Bryan Vandergrift of Parkersburg, daughter, Malinda Vandergrift of Parkersburg, 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister, Resi Carpenter (Jim) of Parkersburg, brother, Raymond Pickens of Virginia Beach, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Pickens, and sister-in-law, Shirley Pickens.

Cremation services entrusted to the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

