Obituary: Yoho, Cheryl Lynn

Our beloved wife/mother/grandmother/daughter/sister Cheryl Lynn (Duckworth) Yoho, entered into God’s Kingdom on Sunday, October 31, 2021.

Cheryl was born to Marlene and the late Delbert Duckworth on July 29, 1956, in Marietta, OH. Cheryl attended Barlow Elementary and graduated from Warren High School in 1974 where she was a member of the marching and pep band. Cheryl pursued her career at the Social Security Administration until her disability caused her to become a stay-at-home mother.

In high school, Cheryl met Bill, a match truly made in heaven. Cheryl & Bill married on July 8, 1977, and went on to have 3 children, Josh (Kari) Yoho, Nikki (Greg) Fisher, and Jessi (Jonathan) Thompson. Becoming a grandmother was Cheryl’s greatest achievement and she is survived by her 8 grandchildren. Luke, Wes, Madison, and Cole Yoho, Tyler and Maria Fisher, Sadie and Trace Thompson.

She is survived by her husband Bill, her mother, Marlene Duckworth her children, her grandchildren, her brother, David (Jan) Duckworth, her sister, Lorena (Russ) Webster, several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews that she loved very much. Cheryl joins her father, Delbert Duckworth, her in-laws, Bob and Glenna Yoho, and several grandparents, aunts, and uncles in Heaven.

Cheryl was a loyal servant to God, first and foremost. She was a faithful member of Decatur Baptist Church, where she loved the church family and loved sharing the love and warmth of our savior, Jesus Christ, with as many people as possible.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, from 4-7 pm and the funeral will be on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 11 am at Leavitt’s Funeral Home in Belpre, OH.

In lieu of flowers please donate to either Decatur Baptist Church or Barlow Volunteer Fire Department in Cheryl’s name.

