Ohio Governor cancels in-person events after coronavirus exposure

(Source: WOIO)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has canceled in-person events after he and his wife, Fran DeWine, were exposed to two staff members who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Both the governor and his wife are vaccinated and received their booster shots, have tested negative for the coronavirus and have no symptoms.

The governor’s office said Wednesday that the couple won’t appear at previously scheduled in-person events through Sunday.

In August 2020, DeWine tested negative for COVID-19 hours after testing positive earlier in the day. The news of the DeWines’ exposure came as the state prepared the first vaccinations for children ages 5-11.

