Advertisement

Ohio lawmakers introduce Texas-style abortion restriction

(Live 5/File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Two Republican lawmakers in Ohio have introduced Texas-style legislation that could effectively end all abortions in the state.

State Reps. Jena Powell and Thomas Hall unveiled their bill Tuesday, a day after the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on the model Texas law.

Justices are deciding whether to allow a legal challenge to proceed.

The measure subjects clinics, doctors and any others who facilitate abortions to large financial penalties tied to lawsuits citizens could bring against them, and makes it difficult to mount legal challenges.

The fact that the woman wanted an abortion is not a defense against litigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

election results for app
ELECTION | Where to find results
Chester Lilly Verdict
Chester Lilly III sentenced to life in prison
Janak R. Patel obit
Obituary: Patel, Janak R.
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating report of needle in candy.
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating report of needle in candy

Latest News

Zach Miles and George Cosenza
Lawyer George Cosenza, 11/3/21
Levy renewed for Washington County 911 system
Allphin wins election to Marietta City Council
Belpre City Schools
Belpre city council, school board members hope to tackle issues affecting students, young families