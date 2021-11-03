Advertisement

OSHP seizes 116 pounds of marijuana in Athens County

Marijuana
Marijuana(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) - A Michigan man is facing a felony charge after state troopers found more than 100 pounds of marijuana in the car he was driving.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol say Ariel Alvarez, 44, of Saginaw, Michigan, is charged with possession of marijuana.

If he’s convicted, troopers say he could spend up to eight years behind bars and be fined up to $15,000.

Troopers pulled Alvarez over for speeding on U.S. 33 in Athens County around 9:30 on the night of October 29.

While talking to Alvarez, troopers said they smelled marijuana and searched his car, discovering 116 pounds of it.

Alvarez was arrested and taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

