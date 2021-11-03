Student Athlete of the Week: Tyler Kytta
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -
Tyler Kytta is a senior basketball player for the Marietta Tigers.
Tyler eats, sleeps and breathes basketball and has been dribbling a ball since he was five-years-old.
While being a great athlete on the court, he always works hard in the classroom as he holds a 3.6 GPA.
Tyler is looking forward to being on the court with his team for his final season as a Tiger.
He plans on going to college after graduation to pursue his basketball dream.
