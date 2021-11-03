Advertisement

Student Athlete of the Week: Tyler Kytta

Tyler Kytta, from Marietta is WTAP's Student Athlete of the Week
Tyler Kytta, from Marietta is WTAP's Student Athlete of the Week
By Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Tyler Kytta is a senior basketball player for the Marietta Tigers.

Tyler eats, sleeps and breathes basketball and has been dribbling a ball since he was five-years-old.

While being a great athlete on the court, he always works hard in the classroom as he holds a 3.6 GPA.

Tyler is looking forward to being on the court with his team for his final season as a Tiger.

He plans on going to college after graduation to pursue his basketball dream.

