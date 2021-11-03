Third graders collect more than 500 pairs of socks to be donated

MINERAL WELLS, W.Va. (WTAP) - For many area schools, this week marked the end of a month-long drive... “Sock-tober.”

Students at Mineral Wells Elementary collected over five hundred pairs of socks throughout the month of October.

“Well, when they set the goal of five hundred, I was a bit nervous,” says third-grade teacher, Jancie Handschumaker. “I thought, ‘ooh, that’s a lot...’ and ‘what if we don’t meet that goal?’ Well, I guess that’s just a life lesson we will learn... Boy, they were so excited.”

According to the school, these socks will be taken to the Latrobe Street Mission, Old Man Rivers Mission, Kelly’s Closet, and the Salvation Army.

Handschumaker says that the students have previously collected nonperishable food items for local food banks and supported the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

She says it’s an annual tradition for the third graders at Mineral Wells.

“It’s a transition year for students. It’s the first time that they’re getting report cards and earning actual letter grades... and so, one of the things that we begin the year with is talking about being responsible.”

And according to Handschumaker, that lesson includes teaching students about the responsibility they have to their community.

With “Sock-tober” wrapped-up, Handschumaker says the students are already on to their next big project.

“All this week and next week we highlight our veterans, we do a lot of lessons about veterans, and the kids are very, very excited to be able to stand outside and cheer for their veterans that have provided us freedom.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.