Advertisement

Time to set back clocks, check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

“Change your clocks, change your batteries.”
"Change your clocks, change your batteries."
"Change your clocks, change your batteries."(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend and officials with the Parkersburg Fire Department say, “change your clocks, change your batteries.”

According to the department, batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors should be changed about every six months.

They recommend when setting back your household clocks this Sunday, to take a few extra minutes and check/change those batteries.

Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews says fire safety is especially important as we approach the colder months and the holidays.

Chief Matthews recommends at least one carbon monoxide detector per residence, one smoke detector per floor, and one smoke detector per sleeping room.

He says the Parkersburg Fire Department has a “free smoke alarm” program for qualifying individuals.

For individuals who already have detectors but need help installing them, the chief says the department can help with that as well, also at no charge.

Either service can be set-up by calling the Parkersburg Fire Department.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

election results for app
ELECTION | Where to find results
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
Chester Lilly Verdict
Chester Lilly III sentenced to life in prison
Janak R. Patel obit
Obituary: Patel, Janak R.
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating report of needle in candy.
Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating report of needle in candy

Latest News

McColley gave the vaccine to her son live in an effort to show the safety and effectiveness of...
Kids 5 to 11 throughout West Virginia begin to receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks with reporters during a news conference on Capitol Hill,...
Manchin cites inflation among other concerns with Biden’s Infrastructure and Reconciliation bills
Third graders collect more than 500 pairs of socks to be donated
Third graders collect more than 500 pairs of socks to be donated
A gavel.
Madison Wine trial now set for April