Time to set back clocks, check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend and officials with the Parkersburg Fire Department say, “change your clocks, change your batteries.”

According to the department, batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors should be changed about every six months.

They recommend when setting back your household clocks this Sunday, to take a few extra minutes and check/change those batteries.

Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews says fire safety is especially important as we approach the colder months and the holidays.

Chief Matthews recommends at least one carbon monoxide detector per residence, one smoke detector per floor, and one smoke detector per sleeping room.

He says the Parkersburg Fire Department has a “free smoke alarm” program for qualifying individuals.

For individuals who already have detectors but need help installing them, the chief says the department can help with that as well, also at no charge.

Either service can be set-up by calling the Parkersburg Fire Department.

