Vienna Public Works partnering with police department’s app for alerts

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna police department’s app is getting a new addition thanks to the city’s public works.

The Vienna public works department is on board with the police department’s smart phone app, “ViennaWV PD.”

The public works office involvement will provide up to date alerts for residents with the app.

This will include emergency advisories, road closures, project updates and more.

“Hopefully, with this program as they get signed up, we’ll be able to notify them. Say for emergency road closures or emergency water breaks, we have outages in certain areas. We can notify it on the program and notify the people,” says public works director, Craig Metz.

The police department says that they are excited for this partnership.

“If it’s for the city of Vienna, sure. We can work it out where we can push out alerts. Different kinds anytime. So, I think it’s a great asset for all of us,” says police chief, Mike Pifer.

You can download the “ViennaWV PD” app by going to either your app store for iPhones... Or Google Play store for androids.

You can also use your phone if it isn’t able to download the app through their anonymous text tip.

And this can be done by texting a tip to tip411, or 847411.

