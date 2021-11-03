Advertisement

Wood County Christian School joins Ohio Valley Athletic Conference

Wood County Christian joins the O.V.A.C.
Wood County Christian joins the O.V.A.C.(Alana Cunningham, W.C.C.S.)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Wood County Christian School Wildcats are now members of the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference.

The private school in Williamstown announced Wednesday that will be members in Class 1A of the O.V.A.C.

It makes Wood County Christian the 52nd member school of the conference, as Marietta High School also joined earlier in the fall.

The Wildcats were unanimously voted in by Athletic Directors of the member schools they will be competing against.

