Area high schoolers making music at Marietta College

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A chance to showcase their hard work and to experience choir at the collegiate level… that’s what area high schoolers got today in Marietta.

The Marietta College High School Choral Festival takes place each year.

According to event organizers, this year’s festival was attended by nine area high schools with some schools bringing more than one group.

The choirs had a chance to perform for the college’s music faculty who then worked with the groups and their directors.

Tyler Hartline attended the festival as a high schooler.

He says it led him to want to come to Marietta College where he now studies music education and is president of the college choir.

“In high school I got to be the student, got to participate, got to learn what I liked about the event...” Hartline says. “Now that I help run it, I get to see what I need to prepare for, the things I need to think about, and all the opportunities I’ll have to work with students and work in the community coming to events like this.”

Hartline says it’s also a chance for high school choirs to see each other perform. Choirs not performing filled the audience to observe and show support.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.