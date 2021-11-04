Local children roll up their sleeves to get Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Local kids as young as 5 are rolling up their sleeves to get the Pfizer COVID vaccine following the CDC’s approval yesterday.

Renee Caslow, a pediatrician and the Executive Director of Primary Care with Marietta Memorial Health Systems says over 70 kids received their first shot on Wednesday.

Caslow says many of the kids came from families whose parents wanted their kids to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

For parents who are hesitant about getting their kids vaccinated, Caslow says she encourages them to talk to their pediatricians about any concerns they have.

“A lot of the parents do feel comfortable coming to me about their questions, their concerns, the things that they’ve heard that maybe they don’t really think are true but that it keeps nagging at them and we just have a really great conversation about why scientifically this is not right,” Caslow said.

“We’re all hopeful that we’re getting to a place where this will be coming to an end soon. And I think we thought that prior and then we saw the delta variant and so really, getting your kid vaccinated, getting yourself vaccinated, even if you had covid is so important to give you that better protection for anything that the future may hold.”

Caslow says sore arms, headaches, tiredness, and fevers are potential side effects that typically last 24 to 48 hours after getting the shot. The vaccine for kids is one-third the dose given to adults and requires two doses three weeks apart. A vaccine clinic will be held at the Wayne street campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, November 6th. People wanting to register for the clinic can visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

