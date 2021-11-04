Advertisement

Man arrested after reportedly trying to meet 15-year-old girl for sex

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:58 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man is arrested after deputies say he allegedly tried to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Joseph Nester thought he was talking online to a girl that was 15. It was really a law enforcement officer. Deputies say he sent sexual messages and arranged to meet the girl in Marietta.

When he got there, agents with the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Forcer were waiting for him. Once he saw them, he reportedly sped off.

He actually crashed into an agent’s car as he tried to get away. He is charged with importuning, reckless operation, and other charges.

