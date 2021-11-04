Advertisement

Obituary: Allen, Esther Porter

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Esther Porter Allen, 61, of Belpre, OH passed away November 1, 2021, at her residence.

She was born October 10, 1960, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Herman Rexford and Nora Jean Bennett Porter.

She is survived by two sisters, Annie (Doug) Edman and Debbie Richards; two brothers, Paul and Herman Porter; a granddaughter, Madison Mason; nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Chester Mason; sister, Princess Jenkins; brothers, Carl and Brady Porter and brother-in-law, Gary Jenkins.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory, South Parkersburg is honored to serve Esther’s family.

