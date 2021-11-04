Advertisement

Obituary: Cunningham, Arlen Ray

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Arlen Ray Cunningham, 77, of Berea, WV, died Nov. 3, 2021, at his residence.

He was born July 26, 1944, the son of the late Marion Pete Cunningham, Jr. and Edna E. Williamson Cunningham.  Ray had been a self-employed accountant, owner of the timber company, Knot, and Splinter and Rutherford Trucking, and lastly an inspector for West Virginia Insurance Company, Harrisville.  Ray was a member of Pine Grove United Methodist Church, Berea.  He enjoyed hunting, farming, and horses and was one of the founding fathers of the Southfork Hunting Club.

He is survived by his partner of 21 years,  Loretta M. Grimm; son, Allen R. Cunningham of SC; daughter, Michelle D. Harshbarger (Jason) of Pullman; sister, Sara Yvonne Gunnoe of Ripley; brother, Delmas Wayne Cunningham of Ellenboro and granddaughter, Mackenzie Harshbarger.

Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Friday, November 5, 2021, at Pine Grove Cemetery, Berea with Rev. Alan Adams and Bud Alkire officiating.  Raiguel Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements where online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

