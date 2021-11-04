Obituary: Fox, James Michael

James Michael Fox, 72 of Waverly, WV passed away November 2, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born February 12, 1949, a son of the late Cecil Fox and Elizabeth Humphrey Fox.

James retired as the Maintenance Supervisor at The Willows Nursing Facility after 23 years of service. He loved traveling, building, and tinkering with things.

He is survived by his daughter, Elisha Cross of Parkersburg, WV; grandchildren, David D. Eddy, Andrew Somervill, Tyler Fox, and Ethan Fox.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rebecca Fox; sons, James D Somervill, Michael Fox; brothers, Bill Fox, and Wayne Fox.

Per James’s request, there will be no services observed.

He will be laid to rest next to his wife at Sunset Memory Gardens.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Fox family.

