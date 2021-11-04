Obituary: Miller, Sr., Tony Scott

Tony Scott Miller, Sr., 55, of Cutler, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, after a brief illness at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

He was born on March 5, 1966, in New Martinsville, WV to Jim and Edna Karlena Fisher Miller.

Tony was an active member of Bricklayers Union Local #6 in Parkersburg, WV, and was currently the Project Manager for Bisco Refactory, where he worked for 13 years at ABC Coke in Birmingham. He was an avid turkey and deer hunter. Tony loved spending time with his family, Ohio State football, firing up his smoker, and enjoyed taking cruises.

He is survived by his wife, Heather Dawn Stone Miller; three children, Tony Miller, Jr. (Ashley) of Portersfalls, WV, Kayla Mercer (Levi) of Beverly, Ohio and Eli Miller of the home; three grandchildren, Adalynn Robinson, Rylynn Heiss, and Isaac Miller; siblings, Robert Miller (Deb), Jim Miller, Jr., Vickie Haught, Teresa Miller, Laurie Walker and Steve Roberts (Amy); sister in law, Brenda Fisher; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Ann Roper, Kenny Fisher, and Carolynn Kay Haught.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 8, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, 11 White Oak Woods Drive, Vincent, Ohio.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home with one hour of visitation before services.

The burial will be in Bartlett Cemetery.

The burial will be in Bartlett Cemetery.

