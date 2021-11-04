Ohio COVID deaths in October less than previous month

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says he’s doing well after being quarantined due to exposure to staff members who tested positive for COVID-19.

Unable to make personal appearances, the governor Thursday held his first coronavirus briefing in several weeks.

He says deaths due to COVID during October were a little more than half of what they were in Septermber. The October death toll was at least 1,264, unofficial due to several COVID deaths yet to be confirmed. In September, it was 2,076.

There were 723 deaths statewide in August, at the time the Delta Variant’s surge was beginning. In July, it was 163.

The governor said 173 of the reported deaths in October were people in their ‘50s, and 78 were in their 40′s.

Despite the decreases, DeWine adds all of the state’s 88 counties are still above CDC guidelines for incidence of virus cases.

”These are tragedies that are occurring now,” he said. “And in almost all of these cases, they are preventable. And if the person had been vaccinated, the odds are they probably would not have died.”

On the list of counties reporting highest incidence of COVID cases, Washington and Morgan counties were last among Ohio’s counties. DeWine noted that their numbers were twice what is considered acceptable by the CDC.

October’s deaths were still the 6th highest monthly total of the pandemic. The governor also said Ohio during the past two weeks had 354 cases per 100,000 population, considered a high number.

DeWine annoucned a new vaccination sweepstakes, aimed at pre-teen and teenage youngsters, tied to the release of vaccines Tuesday for youngsters age 5 and up.

Ohioans aged 5-25, or their parents or guardians, can enter online at ohiovax2school.com once they have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The program will award $2 million in scholarships, including 150 $10,000 scholarships and five $100,000 grand prize scholarships that can be used at an Ohio college, university, or career training opportunity.

The initial registration deadline is Sunday, Nov. 21. Full registration dates, rules, and information, as well as the registration portals, are available online at www.ohiovax2school.com.

