Ohio State Highway Patrol wants drivers and pedestrians to be cautious after daylight savings

Ohio State Highway Patrol wants drivers and pedestrians to be cautious after daylight savings(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With daylight savings coming, Ohio State Highway Patrol wants drivers and pedestrians to be cautious after the time change.

The highway patrol says that the time change affects drivers in a serious manner.

Not only because of the shift in sleep schedule, but also with how little sunlight is out during the day.

Sergeant Garic Warner says that it is especially important for drivers to be mindful of pedestrians during this time.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 41 percent of pedestrian-related crashes happen during the hours of 6 to 11 at night.

“Just be aware that there are people out there walking and like a drive home, which is pretty sunny right now, now it could be dark or it could be dusk. And so, those same people that could be walking, jogging, doing whatever they could be out on the road as well. And they’re going to be a little harder to see now with the time change,” says Warner.

Warner says that drivers need to be mindful and not distracted while driving during this time.

And that pedestrians should try to go out earlier in the day, or wear brighter clothing at night.

