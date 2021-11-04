Union Williams PSD looking to fix leaks in water system

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission receives a request for American Recovery Plan money from the Union Williams Public Service District.

Union Williams is seeking a total of $250,000-including $140,000 from Wood County-to repair water leaks in its system. It’s also seeking money from Pleasants County for the portion of that county it serves.

Leaks in water systems are not uncommon, but Union Williams is having more than what is considered acceptable from the state of West Virginia.

”The West Virginia PSC has a standard for loss of 15%; they consider that average,” says PSD Board Member Steve Nulter. “Ours has been running around 19%. And we’ve been trying more aggressively to track and control losses and fix them.”

The Wood County Commission took the request under consideration. Wood County received $16 million in ARP money earlier this year.

The commission also recognized the winners of the October “Scavenger Hunt” it co-sponsored with the Wood County Public Library.

Bobbi Levine received a framed photo of the county courthouse’s cornerstone, while Roger Nedeff was presented with a book on Wood County history.

