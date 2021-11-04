UPDATE: Athens County man indicted on 26 felony charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The man from The Plains, Ohio authorities arrested for allegedly raping a 9-year-old last week has been indicted on 26 felony charges.

The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office says Jonny Pryor, 26, has been indicted on nine counts of rape, nine counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, six counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, and two counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance.

Rape is a first-degree felony. All of the other charges are second-degree felonies.

Pryor was arrested last week after authorities say they were tipped off about a man trading child pornography online.

Athens County searched Pryor’s home, and say he admitted to creating child pornography with a 9-year-old girl.

During the search, authorities say video evidence of the sexual acts was found and confiscated.

Pryor’s wife, 26-year-old Jessica Pryor, was also indicted on three charges of endangering children. She’s accused of endangering the girl authorities say Pryor admitted to raping, as well as two other children.

One of the endangering children charges is a third-degree felony, the other two are first-degree misdemeanors.

The indictments say the alleged crimes would have been committed between January 1 and October 25 of this year.

Both Pryor’s are scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, November 10.

