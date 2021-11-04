Wood County native conducts televised concert special

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The recent PBS series “One Voice: The Songs We Share” features Wood County native Luke Frazier at the helm.

“I went to Lubeck Elementary School and I had a really great teacher, Kathy Dawson...” Frazier says. “Every time I would go to music class, I would just get more and more excited about music. She would play the piano, we’d listen to records – back when we’d listen to records, we listened to CDs of course too. I’m not that ancient!”

Frazier still feels that excitement.

He’s the maestro of The American Pops Orchestra, a group he says he started in 2015 to “serve as an artistic model of what he believes.”

“There’s never a show that I just, you know, sit at my piano and say, ‘I want to do this song, and this song, and this song, with these people... and God willing someone will come watch it.’ No, no, no. You have to look at what people are listening to. You have to look at what people who already love orchestra want to hear and where they want to see the group go... and then you have to think about everybody else - which is actually the majority of the audience out there – that aren’t actively engaged with an orchestra... and how do we bring them in and respect them?”

In just this year, Frazier says he and The American Pops Orchestra have recorded performances for a dozen PBS specials.

The most recent episodes of “One Voice...” titled “Country” and “Roots” featured performances filmed in the Mountain State.

“We were very fortunate to be able to bring that industry to the Eastern Panhandle. It was really exciting and actually, I’m actively looking at different venues to film in now.”

Local students may recognize Frazier from the performances he’s given as part of the Artsbridge Artists-on-Tour Series.

“There is nothing like walking into a school gym – which is where I first fell in love with music – bring extremely high-quality players and actors into that gym, and just watching the kids lose themselves in that experience.”

Frazier says bringing music to the students of the Mid-Ohio Valley has been just as memorable as performances at Carnegie Hall, The White House, or the Smithsonian...

“...you just think it’s this long line of possibility that was all made possible by that public school. Right there in Wood County. It started there and there’s not a day, truly, that I don’t think about the opportunities others gave me.”

Frazier says his next performance in Parkersburg will be with the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra on December 5th at Blennerhassett School.

