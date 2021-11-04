Wood County Sheriff | “I was not aware of all the complaints”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens addressed County Commission Thursday morning about the ongoing complaints against him.

“I was not aware of all the complaints from the deputies prior to this,” said Stephens. “I truly appreciate it being brought to my attention as it has opened up my eyes. I have now learned that my leadership skills, demeanor and temperament toward employees was trigging the exact opposite of what I was trying to achieve. I have always thought of myself as an old school type of person. Unfortunately, that is not necessarily a good approach for dealing with the new generation of deputies and employees, and anyone else for that matter.”

“I have learned a very valuable lesson about myself, and have taken a very hard and critical assessment of myself both professionally and personally.”

Stephens also apologized to commissioners for their being put in what he called an “unenviable spot.”

In addition to being unaware of all the complaints against him, the sheriff said it appears commission is being told more than he is. That prompted commissioners and County Administrator Marty Seufer to share a letter with Stephens, which he said he had received.

Stephens said he is aware of a couple of people who have been disgruntled for a while, but said he doesn’t think any supervisor can please everyone.

He said he is working to improve his life skills daily.

“I’m looking very hard at my options coming down the road,” said Stephens. “And hopefully to the point that it won’t cause you or the citizens of Wood County anymore issues.”

We have the full statement on video and are working on getting it posted.

County Commissioners went into executive session at 10 a.m. to discuss hiring a third party law firm to investigate the complaints against the sheriff.

They have decided to hire Goodwin & Goodwin, a Charleston-based firm.

