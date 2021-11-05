Advertisement

Browns give OBJ his release

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. Beckham Jr. was excused from practice all week before his eventual release from the Cleveland Browns on Friday, November 5, 2021. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ Odell Beckham Jr. is being released by the Cleveland Browns, who are cutting ties with the polarizing star wide receiver and have officially ended his drama-filled stay with the team.

Beckham’s unceremonious exit came on his 29th birthday and days after his father shared a video on social media highlighting times when Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield didn’t throw passes to the three-time Pro Bowler. It was a tipping point in the team’s often-unstable relationship with him.

The Browns didn’t appreciate that Beckham didn’t reach out to Mayfield. Beckham was told not to report to practice for two days as his representation worked on an agreement for his departure.

