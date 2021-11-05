Cairo Volunteer Fire Department expanding services with new ambulance

CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Cario Volunteer Fire Department is expanding its services thanks to a new ambulance the department acquired earlier this fall.

“A few years ago we saw the need for non-emergency transports in this area for people being transported from doctors appointments, from hospital to hospital or other facilities from a hospital,” said Chief Zach Foster.

Foster said his crew was able to get this ambulance truck from a city in Michigan after planning for several years on how to increase the department’s services for the community.

“A lot of our community needs this service primarily because a lot of them are bedridden, they have medical conditions, problems that they can’t be transported normally. I know family members of mine that use other agencies that transport them to and from facilities and to and from appointments and it’s needed and so hopefully we can try to help not only our community but surrounding communities with it as well,” Foster said.

Foster said he and his crew of 28 will be able to get the truck fully operating later this month. They also hope they can continue to grow and expand their services even more.

“I have an amazing staff. They are the best and I am beyond lucky. They decided, with more, a couple of years ago they wanted to take this on and they’re eager, they are ready to go, and hopefully, we’re going to have enough funding from this that we can look at going paid, try to supplement our volunteers,” Foster said.

Paid or unpaid, the people of Cairo will be taken care of thanks to the selfless people at their fire department, and their new ambulance.

Anyone in need of transportation can call the Cairo volunteer fire department at 304-628-3511.

