Jan Dils holds second drive-thru for annual spaghetti dinner

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Well, the spaghetti was good last year and the year before. So, get ‘er again,” says veteran, Chuck Louden.

Louden and other veterans in the area came to receive their spaghetti dinner to go.

This annual event is something that Jan Dils and her employees look forward to every year.

“We enjoy putting it on,” says Dils. “This is something that we plan actually all year. Our next meeting will be on Tuesday of next week, and we really plan this for our community to give back to our veterans.”

The spaghetti dinner used to be a sit-down event. However, Dils and her colleagues found a way to make it more efficient for everyone.

They made it a drive-thru event last year due to the pandemic, and because of the success, they decided to carry it over again this year

“This year, we wanted to make sure that we had things smooth,” says Dils. “We have the kitchen group that are preparing spaghetti and sauce. We have our salad preparers, we have the people putting everything together into orders. We have three lanes of traffic coming through so that everybody can get through quickly.”

Like Dils and her employees, local veterans also look forward to attending this event. So much so that people started lining up 30 minutes before the start time.

“At four o’clock, we had a line already three-deep in three lines. And so, we had served over 150 before 4:30. Before the event even began,” says Dils.

The proceeds from this event go to “Operation Transportation,” which provides veterans with free bus passes.

