Justice disapproves and is doubtful of January 4th federal vaccine mandate

Governor Justice disapproves Biden's federal vaccine mandate but continues to urg people to get...
Governor Justice disapproves Biden's federal vaccine mandate but continues to urg people to get the vaccinate(WTAP News)
By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -While Governor Justice continues to urge people to get the COVID-19 vaccine, he is expressing his disapproval of President Biden’s vaccine mandate for businesses with more than 100 people.

Justice said during a press conference today that the federal mandate, which is scheduled to take effect on January 4th of next year, “trumps” West Virginia’s bill that forbids people from being terminated from their jobs if they have religious or medical conditions for not taking the vaccine.

“I think that with all in me that we should be absolutely respectful of people’s freedoms of choice. That’s what made our country absolutely the great country that it is today. I do believe that while they rolled out and said January the 4th would be the date, I do believe that that will not happen,” Justice said.

Justice continued to say that he believes the mandate will not start on the 4th due to a petition against the mandate several attorney generals are signing. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is among the group signing the petition. Morrisey and the other Attorney Generals will present their petition to the 6th U.S. Circuit Court.

