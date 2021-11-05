Advertisement

Marietta City Councilman honored for long record of public service

Marietta City Hall
Marietta City Hall(Zach Shrivers)
By Todd Baucher
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Members of the Marietta Democratic party give a long-time councilman a big send-off.

Michael McCauley is ending a nearly 65-year career in public service at the end of the year.

He’s spent more than 40 years with the city of Marietta, as a city police officer and, more recenlty, 20 years as a member of city council.

He named upgrades to the city’s treatment plant and changes in the city’s zoning laws as some of his accomplishments.

”It seems like there’s always something new for people to discuss, and the people I worked with are just super, and that made it a lot easier,” McCauley recalled. “We’ve got some new blood coming in who’s going to do a good job. I don’t think they’re going to miss me much.”

McCauley was a social studies teacher in the Marietta school system when he decided to run for city council.

Bret Alphin was chosen by voters in the November 2 election to fill McCauley’s second ward council seat.

Homer Hickam (Source: WAFF 48 News)
This is Home: W.Va. native talks about his life and career as an author
Washington County Salvation Army angel tree program deadline is Nov. 12
Veteran food drive to be held at Sunset Funeral Homes Thurs. and Fri.
Doddridge County Courthouse (WDTV)
Doddridge County magistrate, former sheriff resigns amid investigation