Marietta Main Street hoping to “recycle the cheer”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street hosts its monthly First Friday event tonight.

According to event organizers, the goal of this First Friday is to spread “cheer and brighten up the holiday season for families across Marietta.”

To accomplish this goal, the organization says it’s teaming up with the Salvation Army of Washington County.

They’ll be collecting holiday decorations that the Salvation Army says will be distributed to families in need at a later date.

“A lot of families have no Christmas decorations at all that they can put up,” says Megan Barker of the Salvation Army. She urges people to donate “Christmas trees, lights, stockings, bulbs... anything that can be used for Christmas.”

Holiday decorations – new and used – can be brought to the Armory lawn tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to be collected by the Salvation Army.

Barker and Hughes say the Salvation Army will continue accepting holiday decorations next week during regular business hours.

