Advertisement

Marietta Main Street hoping to “recycle the cheer”

They’ll be collecting holiday decorations that the Salvation Army says will be distributed to families in need at a later date
Marietta Main Street hoping to “recycle the cheer”
Marietta Main Street hoping to “recycle the cheer”(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street hosts its monthly First Friday event tonight.

According to event organizers, the goal of this First Friday is to spread “cheer and brighten up the holiday season for families across Marietta.”

To accomplish this goal, the organization says it’s teaming up with the Salvation Army of Washington County.

They’ll be collecting holiday decorations that the Salvation Army says will be distributed to families in need at a later date.

“A lot of families have no Christmas decorations at all that they can put up,” says Megan Barker of the Salvation Army. She urges people to donate “Christmas trees, lights, stockings, bulbs... anything that can be used for Christmas.”

Holiday decorations – new and used – can be brought to the Armory lawn tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to be collected by the Salvation Army.

Barker and Hughes say the Salvation Army will continue accepting holiday decorations next week during regular business hours.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in Marietta for alleged sex crimes.
Man arrested after reportedly trying to meet 15-year-old girl for sex
Sheriff Stephens at Wood County Commission
Wood County Sheriff | “I was not aware of all the complaints”
Fire on Jefferson Street
One transported to hospital following house fire
Police chase
Two arrests made following police chase in Parkersburg
Tony Miller obit
Obituary: Miller, Sr., Tony Scott

Latest News

Doddridge County Courthouse (WDTV)
Doddridge County magistrate, former sheriff resigns amid investigation
Governor Justice disapproves Biden's federal vaccine mandate but continues to urg people to get...
Justice disapproves and is doubtful of January 4th federal vaccine mandate
Parkersburg house fire
One transported to hospital following house fire, 11/5/21
What's Trending
What's Trending, 11/5/21