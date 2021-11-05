Obituary: Bertram, James D.

James D. Bertram, 87 of Marietta passed away at 12:14 pm, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Marietta on February 23, 1934, the son of Clyde and Gertrude Bertram.

Jim had been employed as a Project Engineer by A T & T. He was a member of Civitan Club.

Jim married Alice Jenkins who preceded him in death. Surviving are 2 sons, James M. (Pamela S.) Bertram of Marietta and Rick (Teresa) Bertram of Medina, OH; grandchildren: Matthew, Nicholas, and Alishia R. Bertram; great-granddaughter Amara Bertram and sister Dorthea (Dave) Drennen.

Preceding him in death were his parents, wife, and sister Janice Burkhart.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am Monday (Nov. 8) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Warren Chapel Cemetery. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2 until 4. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

