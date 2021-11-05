Advertisement

Obituary: DeWeese, Carolyn Marie

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT
Carolyn Marie DeWeese, 86, of Chloe, WV, departed this world at Roane General Hospital, Spencer, WV, on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, following a brief illness.

She was born in Calhoun County, WV, on September 226, 1935, a daughter of the late Selven and Orthie Dye Hale of Coal Fork, Calhoun County, WV.

She is survived by her husband, William DeWeese of Chloe, WV; brother Thomas (Dorothy) Hale; sisters-in-law, Carol Siers and Helen Hale; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by Kenneth (Joyce) Hale of FL, Barbara Reed of Parkersburg, WV, and George Hale of Parkersburg, WV.

A graveside service will be conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., of Arnnoldsburg, WV, at DeWeese Family Farm, on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with Evangelist Steve Boggs officiating.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

