Obituary: Jarvis II, Bobby

Bobby Jarvis II, 54, of Spencer WV passed away October 30, 2021, of Covid. He was the son of Bobby (Valerie ) Jarvis and Marchise Kay (Ferrell) Rollyson

in addition to his parents he is survived by his loving wife Vicky Jarvis, 1 son Trever Dalton Jarvis of Spencer Grandchild Riverlee Ann Jarvis, and his special little ones

Oakley and Adeline. Siblings Shannon (Lynn) Brodrick of Milton, Marlania (AJ) May of Spencer, Marinda (Zack) Meadows of Elkview. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Bobby was a family man, loved spending his time with his family, hunting and fishing.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no services.

Mathey Whited Funeral Home of Elizabeth was honored to assist the family.

