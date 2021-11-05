Obituary, Roberts, Roger Gary

On October 27, 2021, Roger Gary Roberts died in Parkersburg, West Virginia at the age of 73.

Roger is survived by his wife Pam Roberts; his children; Johnny Roberts, Rebecca Roberts, and Stepdaughter Michelle Starcher; siblings, Thelma Adkins, June Armel, Randall Roberts, and Judy Ogden.

He was preceded in death by Parents, Homer Roberts Sr. and Adnel Roberts; Siblings Ivan Roberts, Oral Roberts, Nina Parsons, Zella Izetta Vincent, Dorcas Carter, and Homer Roberts Jr.

Roger was born on May 18th, 1948, in West Virginia.

He was a member of the Air Force from 1964-1968, serving 4 years. Roger lived a full life and was a very sociable person. He enjoyed golfing and fishing in his spare time. He loved a cherished his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

No memorial service or funeral is planned.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the local VA Medical Center of your choice.

