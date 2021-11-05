Obituary: Townsend, Christina Dawn

Christina Dawn Townsend, 49, of Walker passed away November 4, 2021, at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born on March 4, 1972, in Parkersburg, WV the daughter of the late Paul L. and Bonnie Bell Hitt Riser.

Christina worked for the Wood County Board of Education at Martin Elementary and was a member of the Sunrise Baptist Church.

Christina is survived by her husband Jason Townsend, daughter Megyn Townsend, three sisters, one brother, and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Sunday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Casey Dawson officiating.

Burial will follow at Cooley Chapel Cemetery of Walker, WV Visitation will be from 12 - 2 on Sunday prior to the service.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Leavitt Funeral Home to assist with final expenses.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.