Advertisement

Obituary: Tuttle, Amber Rose

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Amber Rose Tuttle, 57, of Parkersburg, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born April 16, 1964, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Ella O’Brien Tuttle of Parkersburg and the late Albert J. Tuttle.

Amber was employed with S&W Graphics as a Computer Engraver. She enjoyed listening to music, going to concerts and fairs, going on cruises, and going to the beach.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two brothers, Lance Tuttle of Parkersburg and Mark Tuttle (Cathy) of Washington, WV; one niece, Misha Tuttle (Mark); and one nephew, Eddie Tuttle (Becci).

A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Sunday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in Marietta for alleged sex crimes.
Man arrested after reportedly trying to meet 15-year-old girl for sex
Sheriff Stephens at Wood County Commission
Wood County Sheriff | “I was not aware of all the complaints”
Fire on Jefferson Street
One transported to hospital following house fire
Police chase
Two arrests made following police chase in Parkersburg
Tony Miller obit
Obituary: Miller, Sr., Tony Scott

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Townsend, Christina Dawn
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Elder, Ginger
James Bertram obit
Obituary: Bertram, James D.
Phyllis Blauser Wells obit
Obituary: Wells, Phyllis Blauser