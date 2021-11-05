Obituary: Tuttle, Amber Rose

Amber Rose Tuttle, 57, of Parkersburg, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born April 16, 1964, in Parkersburg, a daughter of Ella O’Brien Tuttle of Parkersburg and the late Albert J. Tuttle.

Amber was employed with S&W Graphics as a Computer Engraver. She enjoyed listening to music, going to concerts and fairs, going on cruises, and going to the beach.

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her two brothers, Lance Tuttle of Parkersburg and Mark Tuttle (Cathy) of Washington, WV; one niece, Misha Tuttle (Mark); and one nephew, Eddie Tuttle (Becci).

A funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 pm on Sunday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

