Obituary: Wells, Phyllis Blauser

Phyllis Blauser Wells passed peacefully with family by her side on October 31st, 2021, two weeks shy of her 94th birthday. Phyllis was the third of seven children born to the late Alice Dunbar and Ivan Blauser Sr., in 1927 in Marietta, OH.

Family, education, and community were close to her heart, and the causes to which she devoted her time and energy were numerous. When asked about the secret to her longevity and vitality, she would reply, “you rest, you rust.”

Whether playing cards with friends, attending a meeting for one of the many boards on which she served, or driving friends around in the silver sporty two-door cars she favored, she never lingered in one place too long. She was fiercely independent, living in her home on Sixth Street into her 90′s, and was exceedingly practical and stubbornly resilient. She didn’t suffer fools gladly or dwell on misfortune, and her generosity was a defining quality.

Phyllis graduated from Athens High School in 1945 and continued her education at Ohio University, graduating cum laude in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree. She went on to earn a Master’s in Education degree in 1962. She was a member of the National Honor Society in History, Phi Alpha Theta, and Alpha Xi Delta sorority.

While at Ohio University, she met J. Richard (Dick) Wells Sr. They eloped in 1947 and enjoyed almost 40 years of marriage before Mr. Wells passed away in 1986.

“It’s not about the cards you’re dealt but how you play your hand,” she was also known to say. Despite her small stature, she was tenacious and determined; she was proud of her self-sufficiency and hated asking for help. Her weaknesses were Diet Coke, fried food, and a potent fear of the dark. Yet, even after the streetlights had come on, she’d shoo away offers of help and walk home before companions could get their coats.

Mrs. Wells was employed by Marietta City Schools for 25 years. She served as an elementary school teacher, a history teacher, and finally a guidance counselor, which led to her becoming director of guidance at Marietta Senior High School until her retirement. In her last position, she started the Teen Teaching and Quest programs. She was extremely proud of the countless number of students she helped to pursue their dreams of attending colleges near and far. For these efforts, she was awarded a lifetime honorary membership to The Ohio College Admission Counselors.

Phyllis held positions on many boards over the years including the Advisory Board of the Juvenile Court and The Betsey Mills Women’s Board, working with their Corporate Board as well as serving as a Trustee.

She also served on The Castle Board and was instrumental in starting The Children’s Toy and Doll Museum. A lifetime member of the Marietta Welfare League, she also held many positions on The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival Committee in the 30 years she served, including director-general and president. She was a founding member of the group trying to save the Armory and stayed on the committee until the effort succeeded. In 2005, she was honored with The Zonta Woman of the Year award at the Marietta Chamber of Commerce annual dinner.

Throughout her life, Phyllis continued to educate herself by traveling to six of the seven continents, reading voraciously (often into the wee hours of the night), and attempting to use the latest technology to keep up with her many great-grandchildren. She enjoyed a gimlet with friends from time to time and claimed never to have smoked in her earlier days, though her friends may remember otherwise. Her family, friends, and community will remember her with fondness, admiration, and love.

Phyllis is survived by two children: her son, Dr. J. Richard Wells Jr., and his wife, Jeanette, of Chevy Chase MD as well as her daughter, Dee Wells Arnold, and her husband, Steve, of Marietta OH. She leaves 6 grandchildren: Stephen Arnold (Stacey) of Worthington OH, Abigail Elshire (Justin) of Franklin TN; Richard Wells ( Brittany ), Timothy Wells ( Aleks ) and Mary Margaret “Cissy” Wells, all from Rockville MD, and Dr. Michael Wells ( Sara ) of Canonsbury, PA. She will also be dearly missed by her 16 great-grandchildren, to whom she was known as “G.G.”, her sister, Kay Crawford, of Athens OH, her brother, Philip Blauser, ( Shirley ) of Greenville, PA, and many nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, J. Richard Wells Sr., brothers Dennis and Ivan Jr., sisters Myrtie Lou McVicar and Ann Hoon. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Betsey Mills Club renovation project. There will be a celebration of her life on April 23rd, 2022 (2:00 p.m.) at The Betsey Mills Club, located at 300 4th Street in Marietta.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

