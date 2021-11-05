One transported to hospital following house fire

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person was transported to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center following a house fire early Friday morning.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, the person who was transported was suffering from “smoke inhalation.”

Dispatch received the call for the fire, which occurred on the 4200 block of Jefferson Street, at 3:39 a.m.

The Parkersburg Fire and Police Departments responded to the scene, as did St. Joseph’s Ambulance Service.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.