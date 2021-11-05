This is Home: W.Va. native talks about his life and career as an author

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - : If you’ve heard of Homer Hickam, chances are you know his most famous work, “Rocket Boys”, that was made into the movie “October Sky”.

But Hickam, who has now authored 19 books, has incorporated his West Virginia roots into each of them. And it’s the perspective of a boy who grew up in a coal mining town.

“I was raised with love and I had great teachers,” says Hickam, whose latest work, titled “Don’t Blow Yourself Up”, was just released. “That little town in West Virginia I grew up in had about 2,000 people, and a working coal mine. McDowell County was just booming back then, in the 1950′s. Now, it’s just a shell of what it used to be. It breaks my heart to see the way it is now, not that it’s bad, but it’s different.”

But Hickam’s experiences in the small town of Coalwood, West Virginia, are reflected in is most famous work, “Rocket Boys”. He gives credit to his schoolteachers and the people he knew growing up.

And he says it’s the characters, not just the story, that entice readers to return to his writings.

“I was raised with some wonderful characters,” Hickam recalls. “HickWhat I tell new writers is, ‘forget the plots, what people are really interested in is other people’. All of my books, hopefully, have really interesting people that you want to turn the page that you want to turn the page and see what happened to.”

Hicksam’s experiences would-and have-fill several books: a Vietnam veteran, a professional scuba diver, and perhaps most importantly, a trainer of astronauts that led him to becoming a member of the board of directors of Huntsville, Alabama’s “Space Camp”. There, participants have learned about the preparations for space travelo, regardless of whether they become astronauts.

“Sometimes people just come there for the fun of it; it is a lot of fun. Sometimes they end up becoming attorneys or bankers. But then, they go with this background, and they make lifelong friends at Space Camp.”

And some have gone into the business of space travel. Hickam notes one of the people whose training he witnessed was “Space-X” founder Elon Musk.

