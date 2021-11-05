Two arrests made following police chase in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two Parkersburg men were arrested Thursday afternoon following a vehicle pursuit.

The driver, John Michael Sadler Jr., 32, was charged with the felony offense of fleeing with reckless indifference. The passenger, Robert Brian Whitlow II, 32, was charged with obstructing an officer.

According to the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Patrolman C.G. Nangle was on a regular route along the 1800 block of Lynn Street when he made a traffic stop on a vehicle after Sadler appeared to be using a cell phone.

As the officer tried to conduct the traffic stop, Sadler took off in the vehicle down 19th street, narrowly hitting one vehicle in oncoming traffic and running a second vehicle onto the sidewalk, reaching 75 miles per hour.

After turning down Park Avenue and 15th Street, the vehicle slowed down to allow a female to jump out of the passenger seat. The vehicle then accelerated again after the female jumped out.

The vehicle drove down 16th Street, then onto Fairview Avenue, where it almost struck another vehicle while traveling into oncoming traffic. The vehicle then turned onto 29th Street, over to 27th Street, and then drove into the entrance of Johnson T. James Park.

Sadler then ran from the vehicle on foot and was captured by Patrolman Nangle in the park and taken into custody after a brief struggle.

As additional officers arrived on the scene to assist Patrolman Nangle, they encountered Whitlow. The officers asked him which way Patrolman Nangle had run, at which time he pointed them in the opposite direction.

Sadler was placed in the Wood County Holding Center and was arraigned Thursday night. He could be facing additional charges.

Whitlow was arraigned in Wood County Magistrate Court and released on a $500.00 Personal Recognizance bond.

The female subject that jumped from the vehicle was identified and found to be not injured. No charges were filed against her.

