Veteran food drive to be held at Sunset Funeral Homes Thurs. and Fri.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunset Memorial Funeral Homes is holding a food drive for veterans next Thursday and Friday.

The food drive will be in association with the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 group.

They are accepting any and all non-perishable foods that can be brought in, or cash that can be used for gift cards for veterans to use at grocery stores.

Sunset Funeral Homes says that it is excited to provide this opportunity for the veterans.

“We support the DAV, we support the veterans. And we did a food drive for them on Memorial Day. And we told them then that we would do another one here on Veterans Day. And that’s what we’re promoting. Fill the trailer, we got a box trailer in here to try to see if we can fill it for them. And we know it’s going to good use when it’s going to the veterans because they’ve served this country and that’s why we’re here,” says general manager, Dwight Ullman.

The food drive will be happening from nine in the morning to three in the afternoon for anyone wanting to provide food.

Both Kroger and Piggly Wiggly owners were provided with certificates of appreciation for their support of veterans.

