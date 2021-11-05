Veterans honored with brick laying at Armory Square

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Veterans Day is coming up and tonight, many veterans are being honored with a brick laying at Armory Square.

The board of Armory Square Inc. says the Veterans Walk of Honor was refurbished and landscaped last year by Eagle Scout, Nick Early.

They say the bricks are engraved by Miller Memorials with the name and rank of the veteran.

Board President Harley Noland says that tonight 39 veterans will be honored.

Noland says these 39 new bricks will add to the “thousands already in place.”

He says more have already been ordered and hopes to have them installed before Christmas.

“We will continue to be selling these bricks and when we get a number like we have tonight, we’ll do another dedication,” says Noland. “It’s a great place to come and look at the folks – a lot of these folks are local – and a way to remember them.”

If you would like to honor a veteran in this way, the board says applications can be found inside the Armory or through the “Armory Square Marietta Ohio” Facebook page.

Noland says proceeds go to the continued improvements of the Armory building.

