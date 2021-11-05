Advertisement

Veterans honored with brick laying at Armory Square

Board President Harley Noland says that tonight 39 veterans will be honored
Veterans honored with brick laying at Armory Square
Veterans honored with brick laying at Armory Square(Kurtis Bradley Brown - WTAP)
By Kurtis Bradley Brown
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Veterans Day is coming up and tonight, many veterans are being honored with a brick laying at Armory Square.

The board of Armory Square Inc. says the Veterans Walk of Honor was refurbished and landscaped last year by Eagle Scout, Nick Early.

They say the bricks are engraved by Miller Memorials with the name and rank of the veteran.

Board President Harley Noland says that tonight 39 veterans will be honored.

Noland says these 39 new bricks will add to the “thousands already in place.”

He says more have already been ordered and hopes to have them installed before Christmas.

“We will continue to be selling these bricks and when we get a number like we have tonight, we’ll do another dedication,” says Noland. “It’s a great place to come and look at the folks – a lot of these folks are local – and a way to remember them.”

If you would like to honor a veteran in this way, the board says applications can be found inside the Armory or through the “Armory Square Marietta Ohio” Facebook page.

Noland says proceeds go to the continued improvements of the Armory building.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested in Marietta for alleged sex crimes.
Man arrested after reportedly trying to meet 15-year-old girl for sex
Sheriff Stephens at Wood County Commission
Wood County Sheriff | “I was not aware of all the complaints”
Fire on Jefferson Street
UPDATE: Friday morning fire ruled accidental
Police chase
Two arrests made following police chase in Parkersburg
Tony Miller obit
Obituary: Miller, Sr., Tony Scott

Latest News

Marietta City Hall
Marietta City Councilman honored for long record of public service
Homer Hickam (Source: WAFF 48 News)
This is Home: W.Va. native talks about his life and career as an author
Washington County Salvation Army angel tree program deadline is Nov. 12
Washington County Salvation Army angel tree program deadline is Nov. 12
Veteran food drive to be held at Sunset Funeral Homes Thurs. and Fri.
Veteran food drive to be held at Sunset Funeral Homes Thurs. and Fri.