Washington County Salvation Army angel tree program deadline is Nov. 12(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The angel tree program for the Washington County Salvation Army is one week away from its deadline.

Officials from the Salvation Army say that the non-profit has already received roughly 140 family applications so far.

And of these applications, that makes up about 320 children that will receive children through this program.

Officials with the Salvation Army say that they are excited to be doing this again this year.

“It provides us with an opportunity to make sure kids and family do have something under their tree during the Christmas season. And also gives the community the opportunity to help out and see a smile on a child’s face during the Christmas season,” says commanding officer, Todd Hughes.

The last day to bring in gifts is on December 10th.

Distribution day will be December 20th.

