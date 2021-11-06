2021 Football Frenzy Week 12 Recap

Advertisement

Scores and highlights from Week 12 of WTAP's Football Frenzy
By Ryan Wilson, Evan Lasek and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Nov. 6, 2021 at 12:04 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The regular season has come to an end, and West Virginia teams will await final WVSSAC rankings.

The Parkersburg South Patriots got a much needed win over Princeton 44 to 34.

The Williamstown Yellow Jackets locked in a home playoff game for the first round, as they destroyed Magnolia 53 to 6.

The St. Marys Blue Devils got a big home win against Tyler Consolidated to stay alive 36 to 16.

Doddridge County got a shutout win on the road against Tygarts Valley 34 to 0.

Parkersburg wins a shootout at Musselman 56 to 52.

And the Ritchie County Rebels finish the season with only one loss as they defeat Calhoun County 45 to 20.

