Local police officer makes kid’s day with a special surprise

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A good deed from a local police officer turned a kid’s day around.

It all started with two kids fighting. When Officer David Janssen got there, there was something that caught his eye.

Janssen said, “We were talking to the eight year old boy Austin and I just happened to look down and saw his toes sticking through his shoes.”

His mom said they were just his play shoes and he had school shoes inside but…

“..., I wanted to do the kind gesture to help the kid out and make a kid’s day,” Janssen said.

He then left but made sure to ask for Austin’s favorite color and shoe size.

When he came back…

“It was like a kid opening a Christmas gift. To be honest, he was so happy,” Austin’s mom said.

Janssen remembered, “I said ‘here you go bud now you got laces and lazy,’ which is what I call velcro, and he laughed and immediately took off running and jumping everywhere and jumped like three sets of stairs in one jump and, for an eight year old, I thought that was pretty good.”

The pair of shoes were blue, Austin’s favorite color.

The first thing he did in his new shoes?

“Rode my bike.”

A kind gesture that quite literally added a little more spring to Austin’s step.

Austin said, “I can run a little bit faster in them and jump.”

Not only did officer Janssen bring a pair of new shoes, he came with a peace offering.

He said, “We had all the kids come outside and, to get all the kids on the right page together, we had them all shake hands and agree that the drama between all kids was going to stop…”

An act of kindness out of the blue by an officer in blue.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.