One person dead after house fire in New Matamoras

By Samantha Cavalli and Phyllis Smith
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) -The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a house fire in New Matamoras.

Deputies say the call came in at 6:19 p.m on Friday. The house was on the 200 block of Cemetery Road.

They say one person is dead, but they are not releasing if it was a man or a woman right now. The state fire marshal is there investigating the cause of the fire. Deputies say there is substantial damage to the house, but it is still standing.

Grandview, Sardis, Newport and Antioch volunteer fire departments responded.

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated as we get more information.

