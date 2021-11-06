UPDATE: Fatal fire death ruled a homicide

NEW MATAMORAS, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has requested an arrest warrant for a man it believes killed his mother and set her house on fire in New Matamoras Friday night.

Authorities say the suspect, Lionel Gore, is in custody in Wetzel County on separate charges.

An affidavit of facts says a 6-year-old relative saw Lionel Gore decapitate Diane Gore in her home on Cemetery Road.

The child told deputies Gore then set the home on fire.

Investigators say Lionel Gore was then seen fleeing the scene by another relative, to whom he said “get out of the way or I’ll kill you next.”

While deputies interviewed witnesses and firefighters battled the blaze, the affidavit of facts says Gore got into a chase with authorities in Wetzel County, West Virginia.

Before the chase was over, Gore had hit two different deputy sheriff’s cruisers.

He was taken into custody and to the Wetzel County Hospital for treatment.

Washington County Deputies went to the hospital to speak with Gore, who allegedly admitted to killing his mother.

The affidavit of facts says he told deputies “I cut her head off and set her on fire.”

Deputies say Gore told them he did it because the Holy Spirit told him to and that his mother was the devil.

