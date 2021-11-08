Advertisement

E-cig users more likely to suffer early stroke, study says

FILE PHOTO - Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital...
FILE PHOTO - Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York's Mount Sinai Hospital looked at almost 80,000 records over three years and found people who vaped were more likely to have an earlier stroke than cigarette smokers.(KARE via CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(CNN) - A new study shows e-cigarette users are more likely to have early strokes than traditional cigarette smokers.

Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital looked at almost 80,000 records over three years.

They found stroke victims who vaped had their strokes at a median age of 48 years old.

That’s 11 years younger than the 59-year-old median for cigarette smokers and two years earlier for stroke victims who both smoked and vaped.

Tobacco in any form still comes with massive health risks for users, like cancer.

Cigarette smokers are still many times more likely to experience strokes overall.

It’s unclear what led to the strokes, but they hypothesize it could be the nicotine found in both products.

